Kilkenny deaths on Friday, September 1

The late Jim Conway

The death has occurred of Jim Conway, Listerlin, Tullogher, Kilkenny on 30th August. Beloved husband of Nell.Deeply regretted by his loving family, daughters Margaret Mary, Anne, Theresa (her partner Jason), son Ned (his partner Anne Marie), sons-in-law Melvin and Seán, grandchildren Ella, Maggie, Charlie and Dylan, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at his residence from 12 noon on Saturday, 2nd September, with removal at 7.30pm to St. David's Church, Mullinarrigle. Requiem Mass will take place at 12 noon on Sunday, 03th September, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Sean Gillespie

The death has occurred of Sean Gillespie

Mullaghderg, Kincasslagh, Donegal and Tullaroan at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by his dad John. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Maire, his doting boys Sean Óg and Oisin, mother Bridget, brothers Donal, Michael and Anthony, sisters Ann, Mairead and Eilish, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, mother-in-law, father-in-law, uncles, aunts, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home, Urlingford on Friday evening from 6 o'clock until 8 o'clock. Removal on Saturday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullaroan arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Interment in the new cemetery, Tullaroan. Family flowers only please. Mass in memory of Sean will also take place in St. Mary's church Kincasslagh co. Donegal on Friday September 8th.at 7 pm.