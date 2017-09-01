Rainfall warning issued in Kilkenny for the weekend

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow rain warning across 14 counties for tomorrow (Saturday) afternoon into Sunday morning.

The weather warning covers Kilkenny, Dublin, Carlow, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Meath, Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford.

The forecaster says heavy rain will develop in the west tomorrow afternoon and will spread eastwards in the evening and into the night.

While Laois is not included - music fans travelling to Electric Picnic can probably expect some rainfall over the weekend.

The weather warning comes into effect at 3pm tomorrow and lasts until 6am Sunday.

The Yellow level weather alert is to notify those who are at risk because of their location and/or activity, and to allow them to take preventative action. It effectively tells people to be aware.

The alerts are for weather conditions that do not pose an immediate threat to the general population, but only to those exposed to risk by nature of their location and/or activity.