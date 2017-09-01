A Kilkenny legend is on the Late Late Show tonight , will you be tuning in?

The Late Late Show returns to RTÉ One tonight to start its 56th season and the line-up for the opening show includes Kilkenny hurling legend, Henry Shefflin.

Ahead of Sunday's All-Ireland Hurling Final between Galway and Waterford, Ryan Tubridy will be talking to someone who has won ten All-Ireland senior titles.

The former Kilkenny player and all-round hurling hero, Henry Shefflin, will reveal who he fancies for the Liam MacCarthy Cup, and he’ll be joined on the couch by his wife, Deirdre, to chat about life after hurling.

They’ll also open up, for the first time, about their son Henry Junior’s progress following a terrible lawnmower accident last summer.

Other guests include Kildare band Picture This and Operation Transformation's Dr Eva Orsmond.

Also on the show is Megan Halvey-Ryan who, when she last chatted with Tubridy, had been waiting 18 months for surgery to correct a double curvature on her spine.

The Late Late Show, RTÉ One, tonight at 9.35pm