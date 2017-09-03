Kilkenny deaths over the weekend

Late Margaret Dunne

The death has occurred of Margaret Dunne (née Tynan), Rathealy, Tullaroan peacefully on Saturday 2nd September at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by her husband Jerry. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing family, daughters Marguerite, Catherine and Teresa, sons John, Shem and Gerard, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandson, brother Shem, sister Betty, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her son Shem's residence on Sunday from 4pm. Funeral Prayers on Sunday evening at 6.30pm followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption, Tullaroan arriving at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Monday afternoon at 2pm with burial afterwards in Tullaroan Cemetery. Rosary on Saturday evening at 9pm.

The late Bridget Kelly

The death has occurred of Bridget Kelly, Butt's Green, Kilkenny City peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital. She will be sadly missed by her sister Mary (May), her extended family and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home from 5p.m. on Sunday with Funeral prayers at 5.30p.m. followed by removal to St. Canice's Church. Funeral on Monday, after 12.30p.m. Requiem Mass, to St. Kieran's Cemetery.

The late Edward Ryan

The death has occurred of Edward (Eddie) Ryan,

Cellarstown, Kilkenny on 2nd September 2017, peacefully, at home, in the loving care of his family, beloved husband of Esther and much loved father of Sarah, Marie and Patricia, pre deceased by his brother Billy, sadly missed by his wife and daughters, sister Mary, brothers Patrick and Fr. Michael (P.P. Castlecomer), sons-in-law Gerry, Derek and Liam, grandchildren Eva, Christopher, Ethan and Daniel, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston’s Funeral Home from 3 o’clock on Monday with Funeral Prayers at 6.15 o’clock followed by removal to St. John’s Church. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 o’clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran’s Cemetery.

The late Pat Wood

The death has occurred of Pat Wood, Hebron Park, Kilkenny City on 2nd September 2017, in the loving care of Anna and the staff at Archersrath Nursing Home, Pat, sadly missed by his loving wife Nuala, his children Ciarán and Siobháin and their partners Kayleigh and John, grandchildren Leon, Claragh and Charleigh May, sister-in-law Elizabeth, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his home from 4 o'clock on Sunday with Rosary at 7 o'clock. Funeral Prayers on Monday morning at 9.30 o'clock followed by removal to St. John's Church for Requiem Mass at 10.30 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery.