Kilkenny woman in demand for her extraordinary art works

A dynamic Kilkenny woman who has looked after the interests of many artists over the last 11 years finally got around to doing something for herself and the results are amazing.

Valerie Walshe is the very popular owner of the Blackbird Gallery in the Castle Yard which has become a household name for quality and artists love her.

Last year, after promptings from her partner, Dermot McNevin, the well known visual artist, she put her degree from NCAD to good use.

She started to produce a series of a ‘type’ of high key photographs printed on aluminium.

Her work was included in the Royal Hibernian Academy (RHA) exhibition in Dublin which finished recently and she sold 31 prints from it.

Now she has been asked to exhibit in the Royal Ulster Academy’s October show and this she will do with gusto.

Exciting times

These are exciting times for the magnetic Valerie who has started a new Art Consultancy business which has also taken off.

Shortly she will re-house her highly successful Blackbird Gallery in a new city centre location away from the Castle Yard.

The new Valerie Walshe Art Consultancy already has two corporate clients.

Valerie has recently been tasked with providing a corporate headquarters in Dublin with a 'considered' art collection.

Valerie spent 16 years living in Barcelona and has an incredible CV and worked for many years with The Open University.

The piece accepted for the RHA exhibition features her partner Dermot rowing a curragh which he built along with her son Cosmo and Cosmo's friend. It is a haunting piece, capturing the imagination of the artistic community.