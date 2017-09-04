Kilkenny deaths for Monday, September 4

The late Yvonne (Bonnie) Malone (née Conway)

The death has occurred of Yvonne (Bonnie) Malone (née Conway)

Kilmogar, Johnswell, Kilkenny on 3rd September, peacefully, in the tender care of the staff of the Beacon Hospital, Dublin, beloved wife of the late Pierce, deeply regretted by her nephews, nieces, nieces-in-law, cousins, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home from 5 o'clock on Tuesday (5th Sept.) with Funeral Prayers at 6.30 o'clock followed by removal to St. Colman's Church, Clara. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.