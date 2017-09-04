Kieran O'Gorman's Kilkenny salon wins 'Salon of the Year 2017' award

Kilkenny salon Kieran O’Gorman Hair, Beauty and Day Spa was awarded Salon of the Year for Ireland 2017 at the Irish Hair & Beauty Awards in Dublin.

The award – which is the biggest accolade of the night – is a huge coup for the Kilkenny salon which beat off stiff competition from the top salons in the country to take the title at a glamorous ceremony in Dublin’s Crown Plaza Hotel on Sunday night

The award following last year’s win of Stylist of the Year 2016 for Ireland by Kieran O’Gorman. Commenting on the award, Kieran said, “I’m thrilled. It was a huge compliment to win Stylist of the Year last year but this award of Salon of the Year is a huge endorsement of the whole salon and staff. It’s an incredible compliment”.

The Irish Hair & Beauty Awards showcases and awards the best salons, stylists and beauty therapists in the country. Run by Creative Oceanic, it is a sister competition of the Scottish, London, English, Welsh and Northern Ireland Hair & Beauty Awards.

The prestigious award follows a slew of accolades for the Kilkenny stylist. He is a former recipient of the top award at the Irish Hairdressing Federation (IHF) Irish Hairdressing Championships. He has already been honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award by Matrix (owned by L’Oreal) for his significant contribution to the industry that includes “sharing his talent, creativity and skills to better the industry via seminars, master classes and industry shows”.

Kieran’s work features in both industry and consumer magazines in acknowledgement of his innovative work that takes him around the world hosting seminars and master classes and he is one of only two Irish members of the British Fellowship of Hairdressing.

His Kilkenny-based business, Kieran O’Gorman Hair Beauty & Day Spa, opened in 1992 and is five-star accredited, offering a one-stop-shop for hair and beauty needs.