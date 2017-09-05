Late Marie Herbert, Limerick and Kilkenny

The late Marie Herbert

The death has occurred of Marie Herbert (née Kelly), 42 Hazelhall, Monaleen, Limerick and formerly of Danesfort, Co. Kilkenny. September 3rd. 2017 peacefully at her home. Sadly missed by her loving husband Sean (óg), daughters Orla and Fiona, parents Mick and Mary, brother Finbar, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephew, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at her home on Tuesday evening 5th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Arriving at St. Patrick's Church, Ahane, on Wednesday 6th for 11.30 a.m. Requiem Mass and burial afterwards in Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Milford hospice and Monaleen cancer support.