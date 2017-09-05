Thomastown, Kilkenny celebrating 150th anniversary of church opening

A plethora of events have been organised to celebrate the 150th anniversary of opening of The Church of the Assumption in Thomastown.

Already an extensive photographic display involving various aspects in the Church's life has been compiled and is on display in the church.

It chronicles the life of the church building, First Holy Communions,Confirmations, weddings, Corpus Christi processions and serving clergy over the years.

It includes massgoers and cartoons of Monsignor Martin Drea, former PP which are all attracting great attention from locals and visitors alike.

Many talks have been organised for the next few weeks.

On Thursday, Fr Fergus Farrell will talk on “The Church building in Thomastown.”

On Tuesday, September 12, “Fr. Drea's Drawings; the graphic diary of an Irish priest, 1912-14” by David Bracken. On Wednesday, September 20, “Thomastown Protestants, No petty people” is a lecture to be given by local historian, by Joe Doyle. Also “The John White Pipe Organ in Thomastown” will be presented by Frank Lawrence

Monday, September 25, “A Church alive is the life of the Church “by Fr. Dermot Ryan.

Thursday, October 5, “Faith without justice is dead” by Fr. Peter McVerry S.J. All talks are at 7.30pm each evening in Thomastown Community Hall, Marshes St and there is no charge.

An American Tea Party, part of the parish celebration, will be held in the Community Hall on Friday.

On Saturday, October 7, instead of the usual 7pm Mass, there will be a concert in the Parish Church.

To round off the occasion a Celebratory Mass will take place in the church on Sunday, October 8 at 3 p.m. with refreshments for all. afterwards.