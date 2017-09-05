Kilkenny event to discuss how words on social media can lead people to suicide

On Friday, a community based organisation in Kilkenny will hold a hugely important event in the city on how social media can affect our mental health.

Lifeline, County Kilkenny’s Suicide Prevention Forum host their sixth annual seminar for World Suicide Prevention Day.

‘It’s Only Words: Sensitive Communication of Mental Health and Suicide in the Age of Social Media’ will be held in Butler House on Patrick Street on Friday from 9.15am to 2pm.

'It's Only Words' will reflect on the use of language in social and mainstream media when discussing or reporting issues of suicide, self harm and mental health.

Inappropriate language can have a negative effect on individuals, families and the wider community.

Speakers

Naoise Kavanagh from ReachOut.com, an online youth mental health service that helps young people through tough times.

Cáitríona Murphy from Headline, the National Media Monitoring Programme for Mental Health and Suicide which highlights mental health issues and the stigma attached to emotional distress, suicidal behaviour and mental illness through the promotion of responsible media coverage will speak on the role of the media in covering the issue.

Claire Sheehan is from See Change an alliance of organisations working together through the National Stigma Reduction Partnership to bring about positive change in public attitudes and behaviour towards people with mental health problems. All are welcome to this free event. Registration is at 9.15am on Friday in Butler House.