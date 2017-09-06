Kilkenny deaths on Wednesday, September 6

Late Biddy (Bridget) Walshe

The death has occurred of Biddy (Bridget) Walshe (née Prendergast), South St, New Ross, Wexford and Kilkenny of Walshe's Hairdressers, South St, New Ross. Loving wife of the late Robbie. Mother of Margaret, Yvonne, Claire, John, Pauline and Bob. Sadly missed by her children and her step-daughters, Millie and Cora, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Michael Street, New Ross, on Friday (8th September) from 3.00pm with prayers at 8.00pm. Removal on Saturday morning to St Mary & Michael's Parish Church for 11am Mass with burial afterwards in St Stephen's Cemetery.

The late Tommy Kavanagh

Kavanagh (Houghton Regis, Dunstable, England and formerly of Emmet Street, Kilkenny) on 20th August 2017, at L&D Hospital, Luton, Thomas (Tommy), deeply regretted by his loving family, his brothers Willie, Mickey, Freddy and Sean, sisters Betty, Nancy and Martha, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Funeral will take place in Houghton Regis on Friday, 8th September 2017.