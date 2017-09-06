More investment for St Luke's
Kilkenny hospital extension on the way
New radiology department planned
St Luke's Hospital.
Another major investment in St Luke's hospital is on the way. The Health Service Executive (HSE) South has applied to Kilkenny County Council for a single storey, ground floor extension of 292 square metres to the existing Radiology Department at the hospital to accommodate a new Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) unit and a separate single storey first floor extension of 90 square metres over the existing Radiology Department.
This will accommodate a dedicated plant room together with all associated site works at St Luke’s Hospital on the city’s Freshford Road.
