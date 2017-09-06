Kilkenny hospital extension on the way

Another major investment in St Luke's hospital is on the way. The Health Service Executive (HSE) South has applied to Kilkenny County Council for a single storey, ground floor extension of 292 square metres to the existing Radiology Department at the hospital to accommodate a new Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) unit and a separate single storey first floor extension of 90 square metres over the existing Radiology Department.

This will accommodate a dedicated plant room together with all associated site works at St Luke’s Hospital on the city’s Freshford Road.