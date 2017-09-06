Kilkenny homecoming for camogie team on Monday

A homecoming for the Kilkenny senior camogie team will be held in the city on Monday evening. Kilkenny County Council will host a Civic Reception at 6.30pm at the Courthouse, Parliament Street for the players, management and officials.

An Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, Cllr David Fitzgerald and Mayor of Kilkenny City, Cllr Michael Doyle will greet the team on to the balcony of the Courthouse. There will be traffic restrictions in place from mid-afternoon so avoid Parliament Street and the entrance to the Market Yard.

The MC, Brendan Hennessy, will highlight the fact that the event is being hosted by Kilkenny County Council and will acknowledge the presence of the Elected Members.