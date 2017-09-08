Great Pink Run on this weekend in Kilkenny

Over 7,000 women, men and children of all ages will take part in the Great Pink Runs around the country at the weekend.

On Sunday, one of the runs will take place in Kilkenny Castle Park.

Breast Cancer Ireland expect to raise almost a quarter of a million euro between the run here and in Dublin’s Phoenix Park on Saturday.

Many of those participating in either the 10K challenge or the 5K fun run will wear elaborate pink costumes and will paint their faces in show of support for the many thousands of women who are diagnosed with breast cancer each year in this country.

Olympian, Sonia O’Sullivan will lead out the inaugural run in Kilkenny along with all-star hurling legends Jackie Tyrell and Eoin Larkin.

Registrations are still open at www.greatpinkrun.ie.