Kilkenny deaths on Thursday, September 7

The late Patrick Joseph Nolan

Nolan, Capt. Patrick Joseph (Air Corps and Aer Lingus (Ret) and late of Callan, Co. Kilkenny and Clontarf) – 6th September 2017 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff in Highfield Hospital, Swords Rd.; beloved husband of Patsy and dearly loved father of Anne, Clodagh, Paul, John and the late Conor. Very deeply regretted by his loving family, son-in-law Brendan, daughters-in-law Joanna and Audrey, grandchildren Emily, Imogen, Patrick, David, Mark, Peter, James, Rebecca and Hugh, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home tomorrow (Thursday) from 4pm to 8pm (all welcome) Removal on (Friday) morning to St. Anthony’s Church, Clontarf for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by Funeral to St. Fintan’s Cemetery, Sutton.

The late PJ O'Grady

The death has occurred of P. J. O'Grady, London and formerly Old Road, Urlingford, Kilkenny. Predeaceased by his parents Paddy and Nora and his sister Angela. Deeply regretted by his loving family, daughters Lisa, Kim, Sally, Aoife and Ciara, sister Margaret, grandchildren Shinayd Esme, Ruby, Willow, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in the Church of the Assumption, Urlingford, on Friday evening from 6 o'clock until 8 o'clock. Removal on Saturday morning from his sister Margaret's residence to the Church of the Assumption, Urlingford, arriving for requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in the Mill Cemetery.