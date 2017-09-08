Kilkenny - Successful bus operator Paddy Kavanagh, Urlingford passes away

The death has occurred of Paddy Kavanagh, College Square Kilkenny and formerly Main Street, Urlingford, Kilkenny. He redeceased by his wife Paula just a few months ago. Deeply regretted by his loving family, his daughters Niamh and Sinead, son Cian, sons-in-law Shane and Jeff, grandchildren Ellie and Jamie, brothers Matt and Tommy, sisters Nuala, Joan, Mary and Bernadette, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of relatives, friends and colleagues.

Reposing at Doyles Funeral Home, Urlingford this evening (Friday) from 4 o'clock until 8 o'clock. Removal on Saturday afternoon to the Church of the Assumption, Urlingford arriving for Requiem Mass at 1.30 followed by burial in Foulkstown Cemetery, Kilkenny. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Aiseiri.