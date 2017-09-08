Kilkenny gig to raise funds for children in Direct Provision postponed

Organiser Johnny Keenan says the reason they decided to pull the plug was based on “two factors”.

He said: “The first and most importantly was the weather. It's 95% forecast of rain and also to be cold. This is not at all conducive to the vibe we want to generate.

“Although there is so much good will for the event ticket sales have not being forthcoming. So the reasoning behind this is that people have decided to see what the weather is like on Sunday.

“As we have so many good people giving their time and talents for little or no monetary gain we have taken the tough decision to postpone until early summer 2018.”

He added: “The residents in Direct Provision Centres in The South East at Waterford and Tramore are dissapointed that the concert will not go ahead but are happy that something will be organised in 2018.

“This will give us more time to highlight the plight of people in Direct Provision and hopefully this time next year Direct Provision will be dealt with for the betterment of everyone.

In the meantime you can support the initiative of Kilkenny Solidarity Dinners here: https://www.facebook.com/solidaritykilkenny/

Promoter Stephen Garland who was also to benefit from this event has got some good news. He will now go to Russia for his much needed surgery this November. So for anyone who wants to sponsor Stephen please do so by visiting his website www.stopmyppms.com

Keep an eye on www.ballykeeffeamphitheatre.com and www.facebook.com/immovingforward for updates.