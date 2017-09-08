Golf academy at Mount Juliet Kilkenny swings into action

Ryder Cup-winning captain Paul McGinley has just hit the first ball at the Paul McGinley Golf Academy at Mount Juliet Estate on September 8th, opening this exciting facility to the public.

The Paul McGinley Golf Academy at Mount Juliet Estate has redesigned the existing academy, re-configuring and updating the current facilities and creating a specific coaching and fitting centre.

The Paul McGinley Golf Academy provides Mount Juliet with a newly sculpted 15-acre driving range, replicating all golf course shots, including full length fairways, providing draw and fade shots. Facilities also include two putting greens and a short game area, and the Academy is using the most advanced teaching software, the Trackman 4e, allowing all aspects of the game to be developed and taught. All instruction is based around Paul's playing philosophy and the instructors chosen are selected and trained by the McGinley team.

A new swing room is under development where many of the leading brands will be available for custom fit, including Taylormade, Callaway and Vega. All clubs will be expertly fitted with the use of Trackman 4e which will also be used for all forms of coaching at the Paul McGinley Golf Academy. With Trackman Certified coaches on site it is the ideal environment in which to take your game to the next level.