Kilkenny deaths over the weekend

The late Garda Niall Byrne

Byrne, Niall (An Garda Siochána), Ballyowen Grove, Lucan, Co. Dublin and Clonmel Road, Callan, peacefully on Saturday, 9th September, 2017 following a courageous battle with illness at The Mater Private Hospital, Dublin. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing family, his parents Nicholas and Joan, partner Áine, brother Paul, sister-in-law Catriona, godson and nephew Luke, niece Kate, aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbours, friends and work colleagues.

Funeral arriving to The Church of the Assumption, Callan for Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery, Callan. House private please. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to The Irish Cancer Society.

The late Marie Thérese Gallagher (née McBrearty)

Gallagher, Marie Thérese, (née McBrearty). Glenties, Co. Donegal and formerly of Omagh, Co. Tyrone. Peacefully on Saturday 9th September 2017, surrounded by her loving family in the tender care of Matron and Staff at Strathmore Lodge Nursing Home, Callan, Co. Kilkenny.

Beloved wife of the late Jim, loving mother to Anne, Ciarán and Marie Thérese. Very sadly missed by her children, son-in-law Kevin, daughter-in-law Eavan, grandchildren Katie, Pauraic, Brionadh, Seamus, Ailbhe, Conal and Aisling, brothers and sisters Seamus, Sean, Bernadette, Anne, Eileen, Celine and Rosemary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, family and friends.

Funeral arriving to St. Conal's Church, Glenties at 7.30pm on Sunday evening. Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 11.00am followed by burial in the local cemetery, Glenties. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to The Alzheimer's Association of Ireland.

The late Bernadette (Ber) Hayes (née Murphy)

The death has occurred of Bernadette (Ber) Hayes (née Murphy), 107 Newpark Close, Kilkenny City peacefully, at home in the loving care of her family. Bernadette (Ber), predeceased by her brother David, beloved wife of Tony and much loved mother of Deborah and Lorraine. Sadly missed by her husband and daughters, sister Kathleen, brothers Larry, Michael, Gerry, Ollie, Josh and John, grandchildren Katelyn and Leah, great granddaughter Ava, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her daughter Deborah's home, 2 Ashfield, New Orchard Road, from 4 o'clock on Sunday (10th Sept) with Rosary at 8 o'clock. Removal on Monday morning to St. John's Church, arriving for Requiem Mass at 10.30 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. House private on Monday please.

The late Elizabeth Campion (née Coyle)

The death has occurred of Elizabeth Campion (née Coyle), Clongowen, Waterford Road, Kilkenny City and formerly of 6 Orchard Park, The Curragh Camp, Co. Kildare) 7th September 2017, at St. Luke's Hospital, Elizabeth, beloved wife of Danny and much loved mother of David, Daniel, Dawn, Ann Marie and Alan, sadly missed by her husband and family, sisters Teresa and Mary, brother John, daughter-in-law Lorraine, son-in-law Trevor, her 10 grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her son Daniel's home, 6 Orchard Park, The Curragh Camp, from 2 o'clock on (today) Sunday with Rosary at 7 o'clock. Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 10 o'clock in St. Brigid's Church, The Curragh. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

The late Neville Dobson

The death has occurred of Neville Dobson, Melville Heights, Kilkenny City and late of Dromod, Leitrim and Dublin on September 8, peacefully, in the loving care of Anna and the staff at Archersrath Nursing Home, Neville, beloved husband of the late Dorothy and loving father of Helen, sadly missed by his daughter and her husband Conor (MacGaghann), grandchildren Rory and Shaina, sister-in-law Georgina, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home from 7 o'clock on Sunday (this evening) with Prayers at 7.30 o'clock. Funeral Service on Monday morning at 11 o'clock at the Kilkenny Methodist Church, William Street. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. Family flowers only please.