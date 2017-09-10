Breaking: Chaotic scenes at the end of Rás na mBan in Kilkenny

A man has been arrested after he ran out in front of the Rás na mBan cyclists during the final few hundred metres of the race in Kilkenny this afternoon.

The participants careered down High Street in Kilkenny City as hundreds watched on in anticipation.

Cyclists were just coming up to the finish line when a man ran out on to the road and collided with two of the cyclists as they came down High Street.

The racers were just a few hundred metres from the finish line when the accident happened.

Witnesses said two of the cyclists came off their bikes and got a "bad fall".

Their bikes were also badly damaged.

One witness said the cyclists were "taken out of it" in the accident.

Gardaí arrested a man at the scene and investigations are ongoing.

It's understood the incident is not being treated as malicious.