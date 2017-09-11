Kilkenny deaths on Monday, September 11

The late Liam (Ducks) Phelan Snr

The death occurred of Liam (Ducks) Phelan snr, 55 Woodview, Freshford, Kilkenny suddenly on Saturday. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Betty, sons Liam, Matthew, daughters Natasha, Danielle, mother Noreen, brothers, sisters, aunts, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home on Monday evening from 6 o'clock with Rosary at 7.30 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am in St. Lachtain's Church, followed by burial in St. Lachtain's Cemetery.

The late John Joe Ryan

The death has occurred of John Joe Ryan, Knockroe, Ballyragget, Kilkenny peacefully at St. Lukes Hospital Kilkenny on Sunday 10th September 2017.

Deeply regretted by his sons Johnny, Michael, Tony, John and Liam, daughter Patrica, Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews , relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his home in Knockroe from 12 Noon Monday 11th. Rosary monday night at 9pm. Removal to St. Patricks Church Ballyragget Tuesday 12th arriving for 11am Requiem Mass followed by burial in St. Finnans Cemetery Ballyragget.

The late George Stone

The death has occurred of George Stone, Kiltown, Castlecomer, Kilkenny in his 89th year, beloved son of the late Philip and Helen sadly missed by his brother Jim, sister Nan (Mulhall), Harvey, Helena and family, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Moran’s Funeral Home, Castlecomer from 3pm Monday. Funeral Prayers at 7pm Monday followed by removal to St Mary’s Church, Castlecomer. Funeral Service on Tuesday at 2.30pm with Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.