Gardai investigate serious assault in Graignamanagh, Kilkenny

Gardai in Graignamanagh are following a definite line of inquiry following a serious assault.

On Sunday, September 3, a man in his 50s was the victim of an unprovoked attack in the centre of the town.

He was knocked to the ground a number of times and beaten in the incident.

The man received serious facial injuries during the assault as well as a number of other minor injuries.

His attacker, believed in his late 20s, fled the scene.

Gardai said they are following a definite line of inquiry in respect of the assault and a number of statements have been taken in the matter.