KILKENNY EXCLUSIVE - Mount Juliet golf club just got a lot dearer to join

Joining Mount Juliet golf club, Kilkenny has just got a lot more expensive. All memberships at the Jack Nicklaus designed course are now subject to a €5,000 joining fee with the exception of the corporate golf membership packages.

The price of individual membership is gone to €1,750 plus the joining fee of €5,000.

A round of golf at the venue for a number of Irish Opens and a World Golf Championship is €95 during the week and €115 at weekends.

On Friday, Ryder Cup-winning captain Paul McGinley officially hit the first ball at the €4.5 million Paul McGinley Golf Academy at the estate.