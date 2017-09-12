Kilkenny death - The late Mrs Rena Murphy (née Lauhoff)

The late Rena Murphy (née Lauhoff)

The death has occurred of Rene Murphy (née Lauhoff), Kilkenny city and late of Rochestown, Cork. September 10th 2017 (peacefully) at St. Luke's Hospital, surrounded by family. Predeceased by her husband Val. Deeply regretted by her children Susanne, Conor, Ronan and Valerie, brother Paul, sister-in-law Eileen, her 8 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home from 5.30p.m. on Tuesday (Sept. 12th) with Funeral prayers at 6.30p.m. followed by removal to St. Joseph's Church, Foulkstown, Waterford Road, Kilkenny. Requiem Mass on Wednesday (Sept. 13th) at 11.30a.m. A cremation service will take place at the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork at 5p.m. on Wednesday (Sept. 13th). The family would like to extend their gratitude to the Staff of Drakelands Nursing Home and St. Luke's Hospital. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team.