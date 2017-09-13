Late Elizabeth (Bessie) Wall
Kilkenny deaths on Wednesday, September 13
Bessie passed away at 98 years of age
Kilkenny deaths on Tuesday
The late Elizabeth (Bessie) Wall
The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Bessie) Wall (née Barry), Clogga, Mooncoin, Kilkenny In her 99th year, at University Hospital, Waterford. Sadly missed by her loving sons Andy and Joe, daughter-in-law Josephine, grandchildren, great grandchildren, niece, nephews, relatives and friends.
Removal from University Hospital, Waterford on Wednesday (Sept 13th) at 7 o' clock to Kilnaspic Church. Funeral Mass on Thursday (Sept 14th) at 11 o' clock followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.
