Someone in Kilkenny is a little richer after last night's EuroMillions draw

Lotto players in Kilkenny are this morning being urged to check their tickets after last night’s EuroMillions draw produced a EuroMillions Plus top prize winner of €500,000.

The winning Quick Pick selection ticket was bought yesterday at the Centra Foodstore on Main Street in Mullinavat.

The winning EuroMillions Plus numbers are: 19, 22, 33, 34, 48

Celebrations in the winning store in Mullinavat in South Kilkenny are well underway since early morning and store owner, Niall Mulhern has urged his customers to check their tickets: “We found out about the win late last night so there’s an incredible buzz in the town as speculation grows about the identity of the winner.

"People have been calling us in the store all morning to congratulate us and a couple of callers have even admitted that they have the winning ticket so we’re still not sure who the winner really is!”

“We’ve cracked open the champagne already this morning so we’d encourage everybody in the locality to come into the store to check their tickets and enjoy the celebrations with us.

"We’ve been in business for 26 years in Mullinavat and it’s our first big win. We’re absolutely delighted for the winner and we wish them every bit of luck with their new found fortune,” he added.

The lucky player is the 19th Irish Euromillions Plus winner of this year.



