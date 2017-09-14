Revealed: Zero dog fouling fines issued in Kilkenny last year

Zero fines for dog fouling were issued in Kilkenny last year despite anecdotal reports of flagrant abuse of the law.

Dog fouling expenditure, obtained through a Freedom of Information request, also revealed that the council spent more money than they made from the fines over an almost four year period.

Kilkenny Council Council’s dog fouling expenditure was €1,121 in 2014 with revenues generated from fines amounting to €300 from the four fines issued that year.

In 2015 there were two fines issued over the whole twelve months with monies generated from fines coming to €150 with the dog fouling expenditure that year coming to €427.

Last year there was no revenue generated from fines as none were issued but dog fouling expenditure came to €2,682. To date this year, dog fouling costs have come to €1,017 with no revenues generated and no fines issued.

Reacting to the figures, Fianna Fáil Councillor, Andrew McGuinness, says dog fouling is a “huge issue”.

He said: “I’m shocked that the level of fines for dog fouling is zero. I understand that it is difficult to catch people in the act but the fact that no fines have been issued does not mean that this is not an issue. It’s a huge issue.

“Kilkenny County Council are doing all they can to deal with this issue by providing new bins and dispensers with bags for dog fouling. Unfortunately there are people who simply do not clean up after their pets while walking them and that is unacceptable.

“I would call on Kilkenny County Council to identify the main areas where this is an issue and use the mobile CCTV unit to catch people who simply do not clean up after themselves while at the same time we need to encourage people to do the right thing.”