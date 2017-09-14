Talk in Kilkenny for retired teachers

A talk will be held next Monday for retired teachers in Kilkenny.

Professor Mark Morgan will be a guest speaker in the Clubhouse Hotel on Patrick Street in Kilkenny city at 11.30am on Monday, September 18.

He has been invited by the Kilkenny Branch of the Retired Teachers Association.

The theme of his talk will be “Maintaining Cognitive and Social Strengths in Retirement.”

Mark is formerly of St. Patrick’s College, Dublin and he has already spoken at the National Convention of the RTA.

Organisers say he has “a lot of interesting things to say” and people are being encouraged to attend the talk.