Road works worth over €660k have begun on N78 in this north Kilkenny town

Work has commenced on the N78 Ballycomey to Castlecomer road under Transport Infrastructure Ireland’s Pavement Improvement and Minor Works Programme2017.

Local Labour Councillor, Maurice Shortall, says the contract has been awarded to Lagan and the overall cost is €664,000.

“The works will take about five weeks and the overlay is from Dysart to the Golf Club Entrance, Castlecomer.

“Regarding the scope of the works, as directed by TII, they will consist of a structural overlay of the existing carriageway along with drainage and footpath /kerbing improvements,” Cllr Shorthall said.

Motorists are also advised that a new speed limit is in place for the duration of the works.

Kilkenny County Council has imposed a Road Works Speed Limit up to October 27 on the N78 between Damerstown West and Castlecomer.

The road works speed limit is required to facilitate the construction of pavement improvement at Ballycomey to Castlecomer.

The maximum extent of the road works speed limits of 50kph and 60kph are: 60kph transition speed limit on the N78, 64m south of the junction of the N78 and the L1823 to a point 56m north of the junction of the N78 and the L1823 on the N78.

And include 50kph speed limit on the N78, from a point 56m north of the junction of the N78 and the L1823 on the N78 to the 50 kph speed limit in Castlecomer Village.