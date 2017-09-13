Coon in North Kilkenny place to be on Sunday

The annual tractor run in Coon, North Kilkenny will be held on Sunday. It attracts huge crowds every year and will gather from noon onwards and following what has become a tradition, Fr John Delaney will bless the participants and their machines before they take off.

The route will take them from the village, through Cruttenclough to Dunne’s Cross. From there it will be on to Clogh and down into Castlecomer. Those involved should arrive back in Coon just in time for the All-Ireland football final.

This year’s event is also marking the unveiling of a monument at Lyng’s forge Cruttenclough.

While the forge closed in 1978 it was operational for generations. Different types of iron work from shooing horses, to making gates and banding wheels were preformed at the forge. The binding platform for horse cart wheels is being relocated to its original location. A monument will be unveiled paying tribute to all those that worked and used the forge over the centuries. The monument is happening in conjunction with Kilkenny County Council who has done great tremendous work getting the project completed.

This event is one of the major fundraisers in the area. Monies raised will go towards the maintenance of the village particularly the stone walls and playground.

Sean Haughney, chairman of Coon Development said “it’s our main fundraiser for the year. This year the path towards the village and the school is completed along with the street lighting”.

Sean also said that working with Kilkenny County Council is proving successful and the co-operation they have shown and given towards the development is first class.

Over the past decade this organisation has been one of the leading rural development groups in Kilkenny. Delivering on projects sewerage upgrade, playground and village overlay.