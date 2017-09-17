Kilkenny allocated over €330,000 under the Disabled Persons Grant Scheme.

The Minister welcomed the efforts being made by local authorities to improve the quality of life for those with disabilities and those affected by over-crowding.

Kilkenny's allocation was made up of €304,047 of the Department's monies and €33,783 of the local authority's contribution.

Minister Murphy says the money will “greatly improve the housing conditions for those living with disabilities”.

He added: “It addresses issues of overcrowding in existing social housing stock, while Improvement Works in Lieu provide an alternative to social housing for approved social housing applicants currently in private accommodation.

“I will continue to keep the scheme under review and will consider providing further funding later in the year if the need arises.”

The Disabled Persons Grant Scheme provides funding for extensions and adaptations to existing social housing stock such as grab rails, disabled access ramps, wet rooms, etc.

The scheme also provides extensions in cases of overcrowding and funding for Improvement Works in Lieu in order to improve or extend privately owned accommodation where the occupant is already approved for social housing, reducing the strain on current social housing stock.