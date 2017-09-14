Kilkenny - Mrs Margaret O'Brien's funeral today (Thursday)

The late Mrs Margaret (Maggie) O'Brien

The death has occurred of Margaret (Maggie) O'BRIEN (née Hayes), Woodlawn, Bennettsbridge, Kilkenny on Tuesday, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, Margaret (Maggie), beloved wife of Eamon and much loved mother of Rohan and Graham, sadly missed by her husband and sons, sisters Marian and Aisling, brothers Liam and Pat, daughter-in-law Yvonne, grandchildren Ben and Abbigayle, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal from her home this morning (Thursday) to St. Bennett's Church, Bennettsbridge, arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Thursday please. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of St. Luke's, KIlkenny. Donation box in Church.