Kilkenny twins awarded newly-launched Soccer Scholarship at WIT

A pair of Kilkenny twins have benefited from the new Waterford FC Soccer Scholarship Programme run in conjunction with Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT).

The initiative is aimed at supporting players who will combine their academic studies at WIT while playing in the League of Ireland with WFC. The package will include financial support, academic support, strength and conditioning, access to the high performance unit at the WIT Arena, medical support and athlete development workshops such as, nutrition, cooking and mental health.

This season Paulstown twins John and Paul Martin received the scholarships.

Paul is studying Bachelor of Business Studies (Hons) and John is a student on the BSc (Hons) in Sports Coaching and Performance.

Speaking at the launch of the Programme WFC Director of Football Pat Fenlon stated that the WFC Soccer Scholarship Programme highlights the importance of developing players both on and off the pitch.

Alan Malone WIT’s Sport Scholarship Coordinator added that the programme; 'easily allows players to combine their studies and soccer career all in the one locality” and hoped that future students would view WIT as an “attractive place for soccer players to come and develop with the help of the WFC Sport Scholarship Programme.'

The Sports Scholarship Programme at WIT offers an athlete led development programme aimed at supporting the overall development of high performance athletes in a wide range of sports. The programme gives talented athletes the opportunity to develop their sporting and academic career by offering a network of support services and expertise which is tailored around the specific needs of each individual athlete.