Abbey Community College students sweep all before them in Iverk Show competitions

Abbey Community College in Ferrybank was celebrating recently after winning several top prizes in the Iverk Show in both the Engineering competition and the Art and Craft categories.

The Engineering Junior winners were Donal Howard, Patrick Hoynes and Jamie O’ Keeffe. The senior winner was Martin Flynn.

In the Art and Craft section, there were several winners in different categories. In the painting section, Niamh Kirby won first prize in the junior category.

In the junior calligraphy category, Benedite Mambu won first prize, Vytaute Plekaviciute won second prize and Natalia Pakesova won third prize. In the junior modelling category, Jasmine Stephenson won first prize and Keela Doyle won third prize.

In the senior painting category, Katie Martynova won third prize. Finally, in the senior calligraphy category, Daniel Byrne won first prize and Tegan D’Ambra won third prize. Everyone at the school is proud of the students’ talents, creativity and achievements. Well done to all.