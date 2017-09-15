Progress stalls on New Ross Greenway

Work has effectively stalled on the New Ross Greenway pending the completion of independent assessment reports currently being carried out.

At a meeting last week, south Kilkenny councillors heard that around 80 submissions had been made regarding the project. There is a considerable dichotomy of opinion on the project, including disagreement between landowners involved.

“Effectively, the process is stalled at the moment,” administrator Kevin Hanley told the elected members.

Independent consultants have been appointed to assess the impact on the landowners involved. A report from the consultants is expected imminently.

A regional approach has been taken to developing a greenway strategy, and a south-east greenway network office has been established in New Ross, headed up by senior engineer Brian Galvin from Wexford.