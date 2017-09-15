Kilkenny husband and wife collect €500,000 Euromillions prize

The €500,000 EuroMillions Plus prize from September 13 - with the winning ticket sold in Kilkenny - was claimed today.

The lucky married couple from Kilkenny who purchased their winning EuroMillions Plus ticket at the Centra Foodstore on Main Street Mullinavat were "ecstatic" with their win and promised to treat their family to a holiday to celebrate.

The winning husband said: "We had heard about the win in Mullinavat and it never occurred that it could be us!

"We’ve had a whirlwind of emotions the past couple of days so we’ll take a few days out to enjoy the win and maybe we’ll start planning a family holiday so we can enjoy it properly as a family.”