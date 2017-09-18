Kilkenny deaths over the weekend

The late Ethel Murtagh

The death has occurred of Ethel Murtagh (née Booth), Coolbawn Upper, Castlecomer. Beloved wife of Pat and much loved mother of Pat and Marie, Deeply regretted by her husband, son, daughter, son-in-law Michael, daughter-in-law Kathleen, grandchildren Diarmuid, Ciara, Catriona and Stephen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Moran’s Funeral Home Castlecomer from 3pm Monday. Vigil Prayers and Rosary on Monday at 8.15pm in Funeral Home. Funeral Prayers at 10am Tuesday morning followed by removal to The Church Of The Sacred Heart Moneenroe for requiem Mass at 11am. Internment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Edward O'Byrne

The death has occurred of Edward O'Byrne, Cashel Downs, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny/Aughrim, Wicklow on 16th September 2017, in the loving care of Anne and the staff at Drakelands House Nursing Home, beloved husband of Alice and much loved father of Loman, Dervilla, Darina, Aideen and Fanchea, sadly missed by his wife and family, sons-in-law John, Fred and Mark, daughter-in-law Dorothy, brother-in-law Liam, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home, John's Green, Kilkenny from 5 o'clock on Tuesday (Sept 19th) with Funeral Prayers at 7 o'clock followed by removal to St. Fiacre's Church, Loughboy. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10.30 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to Durrow Cemetery, Co. Laois. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to a charity of choice.

The late Peggy Shortt

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Shortt, (née Hennessy), Wolfe Tone Street, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny on 17th September 2017, peacefully, in the loving care of Anna and the staff at Archersrath Nursing Home, Margaret (Peggy), beloved wife of the late Pat and much loved mother of Anne, Marie, Claire, Colette and Monica, sadly missed by her loving daughters, sons-in-law Willie, Kieran, Ben and Calogera, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home from 5 o'clock on Monday with Funeral Prayers at 6.15 o'clock followed by removal to St. John's Church. Requiem Mass on Tuesday on 10.30 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery.

The late Josephine (Josie) O'Callaghan (née Cooke)

The death occurred of Josephine (Josie) O'CALLAGHAN (née Cooke), Grannagh, Kilmacow, Kilkenny on 16th September at home surrounded by her loving family. Josie will be sadly missed by her loving husband John, sons Sean, Colm and Eoin, daughter Tríona (Carpendale) grandchildren Niamh, Aoife, Charlotte, Ted, Áine, Eoin and Tadhg, son-in-law George, daughters-in-law Catherine and Valerie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family and friends. Reposing in Powers Funeral Home, Ferrybank on Sunday September 17th from 5:30pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to St. Senan’s Church, Kilmacow. Requiem mass on Monday September 18th at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Peggy Doherty (née Gaule)

The death has occurred of Peggy Doherty, (née Gaule), Dromdowney, Slieverue, Kilkenny on Friday, 15th September, peacefully in the loving care of her family and the staff at Mooncoin Residential Care Centre. Predeceased by her husband Eddie and her grandson Matthew Farmer, Peggy will be sadly missed by her sons James, Eamonn and Nicholas, daughters Mary and Margaret, daughters-in-law Mary, Deirdre and Keara, sons-in-law Tom and Declan, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law family and friends.

Reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Saturday, 16th September, from 4:00pm followed by removal at 7pm to to the Church of the Assumption, Slieverue. Requiem Mass on Sunday, 17th September, at 12.30pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.