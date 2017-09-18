Culture Night in Kilkenny has a range of events for all

Friday’s fun is free in a range of venues as the annual Culture Night takes hold.

It’s the 13th year of the evening festival and a number of events are taking place locally from 6pm.

Butler Gallery has its programme of events at The Parade Tower and other areas of Kilkenny Castle. Here you can choose between making your own sculpture in motion, discuss an exhibition, watch the Irish public premier of Bompas and Parr’s new short film Man Vs Gut 2017, and more.

At the National Design & Craft Gallery there’s a festival of fashion and light which includes the Kilkenny Junk Kouture fashion show, Ossory Youth Music, a giant knitathon and a variety of other activities.

Rothe House and Gardens hosts KILFest, the Kilkenny International Literacy Festival.

Organised with Stone House Books it features the two writers of Karina Tynan, storyteller and blogger and author Martine Madden. That’s followed by traditional Irish music while you can also enjoy a night at the museum at the three houses of the Renaissance mansion.

If poetry, music and prose is more for you then you’ll enjoy being at the Heritage Council. There, a selection of performers from a cross section of local groups will showcase their talents. There’s also printmaking at Blackstack Studio, a paper-making workshop at the Open Circle house, exhibition Fragile, This Side Up at the Arts Office and more.