Calls for public lighting at Love Lane in Castlecomer as residents “living in fear”

Calls have been made for two public lights to be installed at Love Lane in Castlecomer as residents say they are “living in fear”.

Local Labour Councillor, Maurice Shortall, says a number of residents have expressed their concerns to him in the wake of several incidents – including a violent knife attack in recent months.

Speaking at a meeting of Castlecomer Municipal District, he said: “I’m urgently requesting two public lights at the entrance to the estate.

“A private resident there has installed CCTV for her own safety and the installation company told her it won’t work without public lighting.”

Cllr Shortall said if the council could find a sum of money to install the lights, he would have to ask that it be done “immediately”.

“A lot of residents are living in fear,” he added.

The council said Love Lane is within the “urban realm” and the installation is something to be looked at. Members at the meeting were told that the local authority would carry out a cost analysis of the installation.