Kilkenny to get €40,000 plus to promote Taste Kilkenny – Minister Phelan

Kilkenny is to get an additional €40,000 to promote a key agri-tourism initiative, according to Minister for State at the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government, John Paul Phelan, TD.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed T.D. confirmed to Minster Phelan that Kilkenny is among six projects that will receive funding this year from Minister Creed’s Department under the Rural Innovation and Development Fund, for initiatives to promote and develop agri-food tourism in rural areas.

“Kilkenny County Council’s second phase of ‘Taste Kilkenny’ is to receive €40,250. This funding is to support the further expansion of #TasteKilkenny through 7 elements that include cluster expansion, promotional activities, training and mentoring as well as the development of the food network.

“Kilkenny is home to Glanbia, some absolutely incredible and internationally-trading food companies and so much more and this is a great boost. It’s also perfect timing in the run-up to the annual Savour Kilkenny Festival of Food which is growing in popularity year on year,” Minister Phelan said.

Confirming the funding for Kilkenny and elsewhere, Minister Creed said: “I am pleased to support a number of exciting initiatives across the country in the vibrant sector of agri-food tourism. Food Wise 2025 highlights the natural synergy between agri-food and local tourism. I believe that agri-food tourism is of great importance for rural areas in order to showcase their people, landscape, history and culture through agricultural produce, food and drink, and local cuisine.

“In addition, it provides opportunities for rural businesses, including farmers, producers and artisans, to develop their products and services, connect with the community and visitors to an area, and improve skills and best practice”.