Acting was bound to break out in Edward (Eddie) Lee at some stage.

The Thomastown man is related, he told me, on his mother's side, to Hollywood superstar, George Clooney.

Little wonder so that Eddie has been chosen for a part in a major film being made on an idyllic Mediterranean retreat of the stars and super wealthy.

Next week he will fly out to the island of Capri where he will join the cast of the new film, Greene on Capri.

It is based on the best selling memoir by Shirley Hazzard.

The book tells about how in the 1960s, she became a great friends with writer, Graham Greene.

In this BBC production, Eddie will play the part of Shirley Hazzard's husband, the writer Francis Steegmuller.

Eddie who is well known in equestrian circles doesn't know what to expect but he has been screened and he does according to the casting producers, bear an uncanny resemblance to Mr Steegmuller.

He admits that he has limited acting experience but has auditioned for a number of parts and in the past, has taken some drama classes.

“Really it's my first time in front of the cameras and I will have to see how it goes," he said.

He will be put up in a four star hotel and have all his meals provided as well as getting his acting fee which he did not divulge.

He leaves by plane from Dublin for Capri on September 29 and returns a week and a half later.

“I'm under no illusion and I might never get another chance like this so I'm going to go and I don't care what the critics will say about my performance,” he said with an honestly alien to the acting profession.

In the book written in 2000, Hazzard used her friendship with Greene, one of the greatest writers of the 20th century, to illuminate his mercurial character, his work and personality.

Graham Greene had a house in the town of Anacapri, the upper portion of the island, where he lived with his lover Catherine Walston and it is here that much of the film will be shot.

Eddie lee is going to the island, located in the Tyrrhenian Sea off the Sorrentine Peninsula, on the south side of the Gulf of Naples with an open mind and who knows where it will lead.