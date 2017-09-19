Kilkenny man dies at 100 years of age - Michael O'Gorman

The late Frances Cregan

The death has occurred of Frances Cregan (née McCrohan), Kilkenny City peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of the Acute Stroke Unit, St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Beloved wife of the late Eamon and loving mother of the late Michéal. She will be sadly missed by her loving daughters Ann, Veronica, Ursula and Clare, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Anna (Ryan), the Roice family, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home from 5.30p.m. on Tuesday (Sept. 19th) with Funeral prayers at 6.30p.m. followed by Removal to St. Canice's Church. Funeral on Wednesday after 11.30a.m. Requiem Mass to St. Kieran's Cemetery.

The late Bridie Forristal (née Colfer)

The death has occurred of Bridie Forristal (née Colfer) Rochestown, Glenmore, Kilkenny and Ballycullane, Wexford on Monday, 18th September, at home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Billy and sons William and John. Bridie will be sadly missed by her loving daughter Alice, sons Martin, Nicky and Gerry, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Agnes, Lill, Mary, Patricia and Margaret, brothers Paddy, Seamus, Michael and John, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank on Tuesday, September 19th, from 5pm with Prayers at 6.45pm. Removal on Wednesday morning, September 20th, to St. James Church, Glenmore, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers please.

The late Anne Geary (née McEvoy)

The death has occurred of Anne Geary (née McEvoy), Buckstown, Mullinavat on Monday, 18th September, peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Anne will be sadly missed by her loving sons Dan and John, extended family and friends.

Reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Wednesday 20th September from 5.30pm followed by removal at 8pm to St. Beacon's Church, Mullinavat. Requiem Mass on Thursday 21st at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Mick Kavanagh

The death has occurred of Mick Kavanagh, St. Francis Terrrace, Kilkenny City on 18th September 2017, peacefully, at his home, Mick, beloved husband of the late Joan and much loved father of Ann, Frank, Jane Marie, Olivia and Mick Jnr., sadly missed by his family, sons-in-law Frankie, Seamus and Maurice, daughters-in-law Alison and Claire, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home from 8 o'clock on Tuesday with Rosary at 8.30 o'clock. Funeral Prayers on Wednesday morning at 10 o'clock followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery.

The late Michael O'Gorman

The death has occurred of Michael O'Gorman, Burnchurch, Cuffesgrange, Kilkenny, peacefully, in his 101st year) on Monday, September 18th 2017, at St. Luke's Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Bridget (Bridie). Loving father of Frank, Teresa and Joe. He will be sadly missed by his sons, daughter, brother Kieran, grandson Chris, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home from 2p.m. on Tuesday with rosary at 8.30p.m. Funeral Prayers on Wednseday at 10a.m. followed by Removal to St. Michael's Church, Danesfort for 11a.m. Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.