Kilkenny competitors all set
Kilkenny hopes today at National Ploughing Championships rest on Ireland!
Danesfort man Garry Ireland in action
Garry Ireland, Ballyda, Danesfort on the left with, Anna Marie McHugh secretary of the World Ploughing Association and Brian Ireland, Ballyda, Danesfort on the right
Garry Ireland from Danesfort will carry the hopes of Kilkenny city and county today at the National Ploughing Championships in Tullamore.
He competes in the intermediate reversible ploughing class and if he wins today will come up against his brother Brian in the senior class tomorrow.
