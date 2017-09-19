Kilkenny competitors all set

Kilkenny hopes today at National Ploughing Championships rest on Ireland!

Danesfort man Garry Ireland in action

All set to plough

Garry Ireland, Ballyda, Danesfort on the left with, Anna Marie McHugh secretary of the World Ploughing Association and Brian Ireland, Ballyda, Danesfort on the right

Garry Ireland from Danesfort will carry the hopes of Kilkenny city and county today at the National Ploughing Championships in Tullamore.

He competes in the intermediate reversible ploughing class and if he wins today will come up against his brother Brian in the senior class tomorrow.