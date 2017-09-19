10 tips to help you enjoy your day at the National Ploughing Championships

1 – Turn off your sat nav. All the routes from every corner of the country have been well mapped out so just follow the signs and follow the crowds.

2 – Have the car well stocked with food and drinks for you and anyone else in the vehicle as there may be delays. However the traffic plan worked well last year so hopefully any delays will be at a minimum

3 – Remember where you park your car. All the car parks are colour and animal coded. There's nothing worse at the end of a long day than not being able to find your vehicle.

4 – Wear suitable footwear. The site has miles and miles of walkways but it is most certainly not the place for uncomfortable shoes. It might be an idea to pack the wellies altogether

5 - Prepare for any weather. While the weather forecast might predict a dry day (or not), this is Ireland in September. Rain is never very far away.

6 – If you are bringing children make sure to fill out the FBD ‘Keeping You Safe’ wristbands. With over 100,000 people on site, it could be very difficult to find them otherwise if they stray..... and trust me, if they are anything like my children, they will try their level best to do so

7 – Getting there early is always a good idea.

8 – Leave the family pets at home. Guide dogs of course are welcome but the Ploughing is no place to be dragging around your pooch on a leash.

9 – Keep your site map close by or you might end up passing the same stands 100 times.

10 - There is so much to see and do with more than1600 different stalls over 183 acres so take your time and enjoy your day.