Kilkenny - Former Piltown garda sergeant among those who passed away

The late Sgt John P Cullinane

The death has occurred of John P Cullinane, Tower Road, Piltown, Co Kilkenny, Former sergeant of Piltown passed away peacefully at his son's residence. Devoted husband of Lily, loving dad of John, Kieran and Susan, loving grandfather to Amy, John and Stephanie and great-grandfather to Kyran.Reposing at his son's residence, Tower Rd, on Wednesday (September 20th) from 4 o'clock to 8 o'clock. Removal on Thursday (September 21st) to Church of the Assumption, Piltown, for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Thursday morning. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to The Alzheimers Society.

The late Gerry Curran (Murphy)

The death has occurred of Gerry Curan (Murphy)Lower Grange, Gowran, Kilkenny,peacefully, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Beloved son of Kathleen Murphy. Sadly missed by his mother, brothers Dan, Paddy, John, Tom, Willie, Michael, Catherine, Philomena and Anne-marie, in-laws, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday at 6pm with prayers on Wednesday at 9pm. Funeral to arrive at The Church of the Holy Trinity, Goresbridge, for requiem Mass at 11am on Thursday, followed by burial afterwards in Mary Queen of Peace Cemetery, Goresbridge.

The late Eileen Hickey

The death has occurred of Eileen Hickey, 99 Moate Park, Ballyragget, Co. Kilkenny. She died on the 19th September 2017. Deeply regretted by her sons Tommy and Pat, daughters Annette and Carmel, sister Nan Dowd, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and a large circle of friends. R.I.P. Reposing at her residence in Moate Park from 12 noon Wednesday 20th. Rosary Wednesday night at 9pm. Removal Thursday to St. Patrick's Church, Ballyragget arriving for 11am Requiem Mass, followed by burial in St. Finnan's Cemetery, Ballyragget. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilis.