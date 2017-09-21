FirstLight walk to go through Kilkenny this weekend

FirstLight are inviting members of the public to put on their walking shoes and enjoy the Barrow Walk with friends this Saturday, September 23.

The 17km walking path is green and mostly level.

Walkers will assemble in St. Mullins at 10.30am and from there they will be shuttled to Borris where the walk begins.

Refreshments will be available at the half way mark in Graignamanagh and the walk ends in St. Mullins.

For more information and to register walkers are encouraged to go to www.firstlight.ie and the €20 registration fee covers transport to Borris and refreshments.

Funds raised will be applied to provision of critical services delivered by FirstLight, formerly the Irish Sudden Infant Death Association.