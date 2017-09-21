Government Minister in Kilkenny today

The Education Minister will address the annual conference of the Education and Training Boards Ireland (ETBI) in the Lyrath Estate Hotel with hundreds descended on Kilkenny for the two day event.

The conference started yesterday (Wednesday) and will finish this evening with one of the highlights being the speech by Minister Richard Bruton on the final day of the conference.

The ETBI represents the 16 Educational and Training Boards in Ireland. The conference is an ideal opportunity to showcase the vitality of the communities of Kilkenny and Carlow to highlight the local area as a destination and local produce.

Minister Bruton will address delegates and guests at 4.30pm.