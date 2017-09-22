Business awards deadline extended in Kilkenny

Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce has announced an extension to the nomination deadline for this year’s Kilkenny Business Awards.

Local businesses now have until 5pm on Friday, September 22 to put forward a nomination to be in with a chance of winning an award.

For more than 20 years, the Kilkenny Business Awards have provided local businesses with an opportunity to showcase their achievements and celebrate their success amongst their peers.

Kilkenny Chamber will be working closely with new sponsor, State Street, to develop the awards’ programme. Having had a base in Kilkenny since 2001, the international investment services company is actively involved in business across many sectors in the county and will now lend their expertise to the awards’ process.

Cathal Smyth, Managing Director, Chief Administration Officer with State Street, said: “State Street is delighted to be involved in the Kilkenny Business Awards. They recognise the wealth of innovation and entrepreneurship in Kilkenny.

“Through these awards Kilkenny Chamber makes an enormous contribution to business life in the county, helping to develop a stronger business community throughout the area.”

State Street is encouraging local enterprises to submit a nomination and looks forward to a busy awards’ programme.

The benefit of entering the Kilkenny Business Awards goes beyond the recognition and exposure that the businesses receive.

Previous candidates reported “higher staff morale, increased revenue and also gained from evaluating their own business throughout the awards’ process”.

The awards are free to enter and are open to both members and non-members of Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce.

Those wishing to nominate a business or enter their own company for a Kilkenny Business Award can log on to www.kilkennychamber.ie and fill in a simple online form.

Once a nomination is received, an application form must then be completed. All applications will go through a shortlisting process. The winners will be announced on November 2.

The form for the awards is on page 69 of this week’s Kilkenny People.