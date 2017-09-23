Run in the Dark around Kilkenny City to fast-track a cure for paralysis

Run in the Dark will take place in Kilkenny City on Wednesday, November 15 at 8pm.

People are being asked to take part and their €25 donation will go a long way towards helping the Mark Pollock Trust to reach its €500,000 fundraising aim this year to fast-track a cure for paralysis.

In July 2010, a tragic fall left Mark paralysed but he has since become the first blind man to reach the South Pole.

There are a limited number of places available so organisers are advising people to sign up early with this year’s pop-up run in Kilkenny being championed by Cathy O’Connor for her second year.

Registration will close at 6pm sharp on Tuesday, November 14 and participants should arrive at 7.30pm on the day of the race.