Kilkenny chefs and hotels among finalists for hospitality awards

Three Kilkenny hotels and four chefs are shortlisted for the illustrious Gold Medal Awards taking place at the Lyrath Estate Hotel on September 26.

The hotels shortlisted include: Newpark; Mount Juliet Estate and the Spa at Lyrath Estate. Ristorante Rinuccini is a finalist in the “Fine Dining Category” as well as Lady Helen.

Gary Rogers of the Lyrath and Ken Harker of Mount Juliet Estate are finalists in “Ireland’s Executive Chef of the Year”. Cathal O’Dowd of Langton House Hotel and Nicky Glendon of the Newpark Hotel are nominated for “Rising Star Chef”.